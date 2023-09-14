Girl dies on way to school as lorry hits two-wheeler in Anakapalli district

September 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 13-year-old girl died after the two-wheeler she was riding was reportedly hit by a speeding lorry at Sri Prakash Junction at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on September 14 (Thursday). The girl, along with her father, was on her way to school when the accident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as P. Harshini (13) hailing from Weavers Colony at Parayakaraopeta.

Payakaraopeta police station Inspector K. Appalaraju said that P. Suresh was taking his daughter Harshini to her school in the morning when a speeding lorry heading towards Namavaram from Tuni reportedly hit the two-wheeler from the rear. The girl sustained severe injuries. She was shifted to Tuni Government Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the Inspector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payakaraopeta police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.