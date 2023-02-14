Girl dies after electric pole falls on her on school premises

February 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PADERU

A six-year-old girl died after an electric pole fell on her in the school at U. Bodduputtu village of Hukumpeta mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred when the students were being taught in an open place on the school premises. The deceased was identified as Dhanvitha (6), a Class I, student from U. Bodduputtu village.

According to the Hukumpeta police, the incident reportedly occurred around 3 p.m. While the school management said the incident occurred when the children were playing during the leisure hours, parents alleged that it occurred during class hours. The body was shifted for post-mortem to the Hukumpeta Government Hospital. The Hukumpeta police have registered a case.

However, as the incident occurred within the school premises, it sparked off a controversy. Student organisations and parents attribute negligence of the officials to the cause of death. The parents allege that though there were complaints over the poor condition of the electric pole, the authorities concerned had not responded.