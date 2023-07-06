Girijan Sangham alleges irregularities in the transfer of Head Masters; seeks cancellation of transfer orders

July 06, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham has alleged that irregularities had occurred in the transfer of Tribal Welfare Grade-II Head Masters, under the purview of Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), in ASR district. The Girijan Sangham leaders submitted memoranda to the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District Collector, ITDA PO and the Deputy Director on July 6.

The Girijan Sangham leaders alleged that the officials of the Tribal Welfare Department had given the postings according to their whims and fancies, though there was a ban on transfer. The reluctance of the officials of the DD Office to give information on the transfer was leading to suspicions among the teachers.

The process for the transfer of TW teachers was held all over the State from May 22 to 30. The government had issued orders that those who had completed five years of service at a single place, would be compulsorily transferred, while those who had completed two years at one place, by April 30, this year, could apply for request transfer.

The counselling for transfer of TW Head Masters was held at ITDA Meeting Hall in presence of Deputy Director I. Kondala Rao, office staff and leaders of teachers unions. Though five HMs had attended for the counselling, they had not opted for any place of posting and left. The process of transfer concluded on May 30, and from the same night, the ban on transfers came into force.

The five HMs were given transfer orders during the first week of July. This resulted in unrest among the teachers. The Girijan Sangham leaders alleged that the transfer orders of the five HMs were issued on the recommendation of a higher official in the Tribal Education Department and also on the recommendation of another higher official in the district.

They sought to what was the reason behind the silence of the leaders of TW Teachers Union and also other teachers unions on the issue. They opined that the teachers union leaders were being threatened. They said that the transfer of teachers from the Agency areas to the plains and vice-versa was infringing on the rights of the tribal people.

A.P. Girijan Sangham national executive member P. Appala Narsa, State general secretary K. Surendra and district leaders V. Das participated in the protest.