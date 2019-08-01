A.P. govt-owned Girijan Corporation starts selling Tassar silk saris, Araku coffee online

Government-owned Girijan Cooperative Corporation has started marketing its products online and introduced several new ones.

One of its latest products is ‘Tasar’ silk from the Chinturu Integrated Tribal Development Agency in East Godavari district. Instead of selling the cocoons, the tribals are now extracting the silk yarn, earning almost double the money, according to GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director T. Baburao Naidu. He said each of the ITDAs was chipping in with a project of its own by value addition to products in their respective areas.

Cocoons available in the forest are collected by tribals and sold at an average of 80 paise to ₹1 each. The GCC MD and Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Abhishikt Kishore have come up with the silk project. The yarn required for a sari fetches them ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, Mr. Baburao Naidu said.

The yarn is then supplied to Mahadevpur Weavers Society in Telangana, which is known for its exquisite weaving skills. The cost of each sari ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. Cloth for shirts costs up to ₹3,300.

Besides, Araku coffee was re-branded with a distinctive tribal touch and instant coffee in tins was introduced, Mr. Baburao Naidu said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The other new products are arrowroot powder, honey cosmetic cream, amla candy, soap-nut hair-wash, Chinturu dry chilli powder, multi-grain biscuits, black pepper and packed cashew kernels from the three ITDAs of Parvatipuram, Sitampeta and Rampachodavaram. The online products are also available on Flipkart while honey is available on Amazon.

Plans are also under way to erect a mineral water plant with a capacity of manufacturing 1 lakh bottles of varying sizes under the ‘Sabari’ brand after the river.

Swift delivery

Mr. Baburao Naidu said 91 unemployed tribal MBAs were deployed in various locations. In the GCC, delivery of products ordered online on www.agirijan.com was ensured in 48 hours to three days anywhere in the country. Since April, 468 online orders were made fetching the GCC a revenue of ₹3.11 lakh.

Besides, to market its 23 retail products, GCC set up corporate retail outlets at 29 places in major cities and towns. Another 20 new shops are in the pipeline and 18 are proposed.

Mr. Baburao Naidu said GCC was planning to launch ‘Giri diamonds,’ five varieties of packaged millets on August 9.