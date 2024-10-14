Girijan Cooperative Corporation increases coffee procurement prices to support tribal growers

The Apex Committee of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has revised the coffee procurement for the 2024-25 season at its meeting held chaired by the Director of Tribal Welfare S. Bhargavi, at the GCC Head Office here on Monday, October 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prices, which were fixed at ₹280 per kg for Arabica parchment, ₹145 per kg for Arabica cherry and ₹70 per kg for Robusta cherry, have been increased to ₹285 for Arabica parchment, ₹150 for Arabica cherry and ₹80 for Robusta cherry for the welfare of tribal coffee growers. The revision is aimed at supporting local coffee growers and enhance their livelihoods.

The GCC Vice Chairman and MD Kalpana Kumari instructed the GCC staff to ensure that all tribal coffee farmers in the Paderu Agency were made aware of the new prices. She urged farmers not to sell their coffee for less than the announced rates. The GCC has taken steps to visit remote rural areas in the Agency to facilitate procurement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GCC staff is equipped to collect coffee directly from the doorstep of farmers using electronic weighing machines to ensure accuracy. Further, the cash payments for the procured coffee will be deposited directly into the farmers bank accounts within 24 hours, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the procurement process, M.V.V.S. Uma Devi, General Manager (Coffee), GCC, said in a statement.

Last year, the GCC collected 565 metric tons of coffee from tribal farmers. For the current season, the target has been significantly increased to 2,000 metric tons. This ambitious goal reflects the GCC s commitment to supporting tribal coffee farmers and enhancing coffee production in the region.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Head of Market Research at the Coffee Board of India, D.R. Babu Reddy and Araku MLA Regam Matsyalingam also participated in the Apex Committee meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.