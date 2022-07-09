‘Giri Pradakshina’: traffic restrictions and diversions to be imposed in Visakhapatnam on July 12

July 09, 2022 21:43 IST

People should return home by 1 p.m. on the day, says police official

Traffic restrictions and diversions will come into force at many places in the city during the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ annual festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple scheduled to be held on July 12.

According to the city traffic police, all the vehicles coming from Anakapalli and heading towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will be diverted towards Sabbavaram -Pendurthi- Anandapuram route. Similarly, vehicles coming from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and going towards Anakapalli will be diverted to Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Sabbavaram route.

Additional DCP (Traffic) M. Arifullah said that no vehicles will be permitted between Adavivaram and Old Goshala Junction. Designated parking spaces were arranged for devotees at Old Goshala Junction and Adavivaram, where vehicles can be parked, he said.

In view of the festival, vehicle movement will not be allowed between Beach Road stretch Peda Waltair - Kurupam Junction - Appughar - Visalakshi Nagar. People should use the NH-16, he said. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed between Jodugullapalem and Hanumanthuwaka or Hanumanthuwaka and Jodugullapalem. Local residents should travel through Visalakshi Nagar road and reach NH-16 (SBI Junction). Vehicles will also not be allowed between Venkojipalem and Appughar.

Emergency vehicles which need to go to Health City, Arilova, can use Adarsh Nagar, Old Dairy Farm Road and reach their destination.

There will be traffic diversions at NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi and a few other areas, he added.

The ADCP also appealed public to complete the works and return home by 1 p.m. on the day of ‘Giri Pradakshana’.