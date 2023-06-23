All arrangements being made for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam on July 2, says GVMC Commissioner

June 23, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Friday said that all arrangements are being made for the devotees who would take part in the 32-km long trek as part of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s ‘Giri Pradakshina,’ which is scheduled to be held on July 2.

He inspected the 32-km Giri Pradakshina route from Simhachalam, Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthawaka, Lumbini Park, Seethammadhara, Kailasapuram, Murali Nagar, Gopalapatnam and Old Goshala.

He said that drinking water facility will be arranged at 100 places along the route and 10 places on the hill. ORS and buttermilk packets will be distributed at various places. Medical camps will be set up at 13 places, while 108 vehicles will be arranged at seven places, he added.

Mr. Saikanth Varma instructed the staff to ensure street lights function without fail, while repairing bad and damaged roads. He asked them to set up adequate number of dustbins along the route.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju and others were present.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma checked the ongoing arrangements for the annual event. He boarded the Devasthanam bus along with the officials and conducted inspection on the bus parking areas and asked the officials to ensure buses do not stuck on the hill.

Being Sunday, over one lakh devotees are expected to attend the Giri Pradakshina festival.

