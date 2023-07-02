‘Giri Pradakshina’ draws a sea of devotees to Visakhapatnam

July 02, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Simhachalam temple’s ‘Giri Pradakshina’ took off on a grand note with traditional gaiety and devotion on July 2. Braving the hot sun, several thousands of people from in and around Visakhapatnam region started their 32-km trek, around the hill, after breaking coconuts at the replica of deity, at the ‘Tholi Pavancha’ located at the foothills of Simhachalam on Sunday morning.

A sea of people were seen at various stretches embarking on the sacred circumambulation of the 32-km trek route covering Adavivaram – Mudasarlova – Hanumanthuwaka – Visalakshi Nagar – Appughar – MVP Colony – Venkojipalem – HB Colony – Seethammadhara – Kailasapuram – Murali Nagar – Madhavadhara – NAD Junction – Gopalapatnam and back to the Tholi Pavancha. Chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’, people of all ages showed no signs of exhaustion despite the heat and continued the trek enthusiastically. Keeping in view the temperature and the anticipating huge crowds, the Greater Viskahapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) has arranged drinking water points at every 200 metres and toilets at many places. Dustbins and eco-friendly bins were also placed at most of the places. Over 2,200 police personnel were deployed for bandobust.

The well decorated devasthanam ‘chariot’ with Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy replica started at around 2.40 p.m. from Simhachalam. Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshmi Narayana broke coconuts and flagged off the chariot. Traditional dance forms like ‘Kolatam’ were performed by women artistes, who followed the chariot. A large number of people started their ‘Giri Pradakshina’ trek along with the chariot.

A large number of police were deputed at the Appughar beach, where the devotees took a ‘holy dip’ in the sea. Apart from scores of swimmers to check drowning incidents, drones were also used to monitor the crowd at the beach.

“They say that if we wish something and take part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ with utmost devotion, the main deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy fulfils it. It has happened to me. I have been taking part in this trek since the year 2013 without a break,” said Lakshmi Prasad, a devotee from Srikakulam.

Surya Prakash, a school teacher and his wife from Vizianagaram, said that they have started the Giri Pradakshina at 4 a.m., and have completed the 32-km trek by 5 p.m. by taking breaks at regular intervals.

“The arrangements are very good with water and buttermilk being distributed at several points along the route. Toilets were also neatly maintained. It was very good to see, a large number of NGOs and people offering food, biscuits and buttermilk at many places,” the couple said. “Last time, around 3.5 lakh people have taken part in the Giri Pradakshina. Since it is a Sunday followed by the auspicious Guru Purnima on July 3, we expect at least 4 lakh to take part in the festival,” said a senior police officer from the city.

Devotees, especially elderly persons, who were unable to trek the 32-km route were seen circumambulating the main temple, which is also said to equal to going around 32-km trek around the hill.