‘Giri Pradakshina’ celebrated in an eco-friendly manner in Visakhapatnam

July 02, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The ban on single-use plastic was successfully implemented during the Simhachalam temple’s ‘Giri Pradakshina’ consecutively for the second time in Visakhapatnam. The usage of plastic plates, cups and spoons was completely banned. Water was supplied in steel and paper glasses, while various organisations provided food and other essentials in paper plates.

The enforcement teams of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) conducted checks at various places. Apart from hundreds of GVMC stalls supplying water, various NGOs and members of AP Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) have arranged stalls of water and buttermilk kiosks along the 32-km trek route.

K.S.R. Murthy from the APFERWAS said that water was supplied to over 30,000 devotees till 1 p.m. Extending support to the eco-friendly way of conducting ‘Giri Pradakshina’ by the GVMC, water was served only in steel glasses, he said.

A number of people voluntarily came forward to distribute ‘pulihora’, curd rice, buttermilk and halwa at various areas by setting up stalls. The GVMC has arranged sheds where devotees can take a break or rest for sometime. At the same area, medical camps were arranged with medical staff distributing energy supplements in case of any health issue.

A large number of sanitation staff was deployed on deputation to ensure cleanliness. The corporation officials have arranged dumpbins for almost every 100 to 200 metres. This apart, hundreds of eco-friendly dustbins were also arranged at various points. Green colour flags were hung to enable walkers to know about the dustbins.

Apart from the existing CCTV cameras, drones were used by the GVMC and the police to monitor the crowd movement apart from the sanitation situation at various places in the city.

Over 2,200 police force was deployed as part of bandobast. A large number of police were arranged at Hanumanthuwaka junction, Appughar (Holy dip point) and Venkojipalem junction. Police patrolling vehicles were arranged at random areas. The police have blocked the entry of Jodugullapalem Beach due to dangerous swimming points and allowed only at Appughar Beach. Public address systems were used at various places for announcements. Teams of police used ropes while allowing devotees to cross the NH-16 at Hanumanthuwaka junction and Venkojipalem junction. All the heavy vehicles were diverted via Anandapuram – Sabbavaram – Anakapalli route. Vehicle entry was completely banned on the 32-km trekking route from around 12 p.m.