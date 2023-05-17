ADVERTISEMENT

Giraffe dies of illness in Visakhapatnam zoo

May 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The animal was brought from the Negara Zoo in Malaysia in 2013

V. Kamalakara Rao

A file photo of the giraffe that died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo by V Raju

A 10-year-old female giraffe named May died of illness in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday (May 17), the zoo officials have said. The average lifespan of a giraffe is around 20-25 years.

May was brought from the Negara Zoo in Malaysia in 2013 when she was four months old. The post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon of the IGZP cited chronic metritis and pneumonia as the reasons for the death, said an official release.

“May had been undergoing treatment for the past three months. We made every possible effort to treat her by consulting various wildlife experts from other zoos. However, her condition kept deteriorating. She died on Wednesday,” IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said in the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A zebra and a white tiger died in the zoo a few weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US