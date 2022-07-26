Andhra Pradesh: Ginger farmers warm up to ‘broad bed cultivation’ in ASR district

The method has led to better yields, say farmers

Encouraging results obtained through a demo project on ‘broad bed cultivation’ has caught the attention of tribal farmers, who were earlier reluctant to come out of the conventional ‘ridge and furrow’ method. While only eight farmers participated in the demo last year, 100 farmers enthusiastically adopted it this year.

The broad bed method was introduced in Araku and Dumbriguda mandals of ASR district last year by Vikasa, an NGO, as part of its natural farming project being carried out with the support of the Azim Premji Foundation (APF).

“The farmers were initially reluctant to adopt the new method but after seeing increased yields apart from other benefits on the demo plot of Killo Ratnamma of Badimela village in Arama panchayat, they are evincing keen interest in it,” says Kiran, a member of Vikasa.

Ginger is a common crop in the Agency areas of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. Farmers grow ginger using the ‘ridge and furrow method’, using DAP and potash in particular. After germination, when the plant reaches 45 to 60 days of age, farmers go for the first harvest of ginger (Irupu Allam/ginger). They allow the plants to grow further till the month of December to harvest the main crop.

Root rot is a common disease in ginger. Sometimes farmers lose their entire crop due to cyclones or heavy rains during the crop period. Ms. Ratnamma had cultivated ginger in three of her plots at Badimela village. “After a lot of persuasion, she agreed to take up natural farming practices in one of the three plots, measuring 0.20 acres,” says Mr. Kiran.

The continual rains due to Cyclone Gulab, which hit the region from September 26 to 28 last year, led to water-logging in a majority of the fields, damaging standing crop, particularly cabbage and ginger. Ms. Ratnamma also lost her crop in two plots where she had taken up cultivation using regular method, whereas the plot grown by adopting the broad bed method gave good results, as there was proper drainage of water. District Project Manager Mohan Rao, who visited the demo project, appreciated Ms. Ratnamma.

The Crop Cutting Experiment (CCE), conducted on January 5 in the presence of farmers and RySS (Rythu Sadhikarika Samstha) staff and proved that broad bed method is more suitable for this high rainfall region. The yield registered 70.45 kg on a 5x5 m plot as against 36.87 kg, under conventional method, in a plot of the same size.

“The broad bed method of cultivation along with natural farming practices are more suitable to this ecosystem and has incremental yield potential of about two-fold increase compared to the conventional practice,” adds Mr. Kiran.