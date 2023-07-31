GIMSR Medical College holds graduation ceremony for 2017-18 batch MBBS students in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The graduation ceremony of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research(GIMSR) Medical College for 2017-18 batch MBBS students was held at GITAM Deemed to be University campus here on Monday.

The Public Health Foundation of India president Sanjay Zodpey attended as the chief guest.

He said that despite progress in improving access to healthcare, inequalities due to socioeconomic status, geography and gender continue to persist in the country. He pointed that managing the health of 1.3 billion people is complex, but there is much one can do to change the lack of healthcare equity in India. He urged them to emerge as leaders in their own speciality.

GITAM president M. Sribharath congratulated the students who made their parents proud by becoming doctors. He emphasized the mission and vision of the institution in reaching out to the unreached and excellence in providing training in healthcare to the budding medicos.

Interdisciplinary research

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam briefed about the importance of interdisciplinary research in health sector and advised the students to participate in new drug discovery projects.

GIMSR Pro-Vice Chancellor B. Geetanjali presided over the function and congratulated the graduates.

The graduates, who completed their MBBS, received their certificates at the event.

