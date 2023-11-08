HamberMenu
GIMSR celebrates International Pathology Day in Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathology department of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) celebrated International Pathology Day here on Wednesday. Andhra Medical College Pathology department retired professor P.V.B. Ramalaxmi, who was the guest, spoke on ‘The Impact of Climate Change on Disease & What can be done to tackle the Challenges.’

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Gitanjali presided over the event.

The faculty, postgraduates, and medical students of GIMSR participated in the programme. Medical students and post graduates presented posters and participated in quiz competition.

