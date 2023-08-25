GIMSR announces scholarships to NEET rankers in Visakhapatnam

August 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR), affiliated to GITAM Deemed to be University, is offering merit scholarships for its MBBS programme.

GIMSR Pro Vice Chancellor B. Geetanjali informed in a statement here on Friday, that GIMSR is offering 50% fee concession to NEET-2023 (UG) qualified candidates, who secured rank below 1.5 lakh, 25% fee concession to those who secured below 3 lakh, 15% to those securing rank below 4.5 lakh and 10% concession to those who got rank below 6 lakh.

She noted that the scholarship programmes are meant to recognise and support outstanding individuals, who demonstrate a strong commitment to their studies and a genuine passion for medicine. The same scholarship would be continued in the subsequent years of study, provided score is 65% and above.

GIMSR Medical College Principal Jyothi Padmaja noted that students, who wish to avail of the scholarship, must follow the guidelines of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and get registered on the website www.mcc.nic,in for seeking admission to MBBS course in GIMSR.