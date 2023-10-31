GICE gets ISO certificate in Visakhapatnam

October 31, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE) has bagged the ISO 21001:2018 certificate from TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited for implementing Educational Organisations Management System.

The scope of the certification includes providing educational services leading to Diploma Programme in Chemical Engineering with specialisations in petrochemicals, plastics and polymers, oil technology, under the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The certificate issued earlier this month, and received on Tuesday, will be valid till October 19, 2026, GICE Principal K.V. Ramana said in a statement.

He congratulated the Heads of Departments BV Lakshmana Rao, Ch. Jayaprakash Reddy, S. Prasanthi Kumari and D. Damodar, lecturers and staff on the occasion.

