GI tag certification given to Atreyapuram Pootharekulu at law university in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, organised a national workshop on ‘Geographical Indications and GI Cerficate Handover Ceremony for Atreyapuram Pootharekulu,’ here on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Madagula Halwa in Anakapalli district was also signed on the occasion. The agreement signifies a commitment to safeguarding and promoting the delectable delicacy as a Geographical Indication, further enhancing its recognition and protection, the participants said.

The university in-charge Vice-Chancellor Sree Sudha, in her inaugural address, emphasised the paramount importance of raising awareness among the people about the GI certification.

Prof. Sree Sudha stated, “GI is people’s right and society’s right. It reinforced the idea that GIs are a means to protect and preserve the cultural, economic and social aspects intertwined with specific geographical products.”

A video presentation that provided a detailed description of Atreyapuram Pootharekulu, offered a vivid insight into the heritage, craftsmanship, and unique characteristics of the traditional delicacy.

The guest of honour, Sanjay Gandhi from Chennai, an advocate, who is instrumental in filing GI application for Ateyapuram Pootharekulu, highlighted the impressive achievement of Andhra Pradesh in securing 17 Geographical Indication (GI) tags. He delved into the tangible benefits of GI tags. While registration is significant, the effective implementation of GI tags holds even greater importance, he added.

In the virtual address, P. Unnati, Geographical Index specialist, JNU, Delhi, shed light on the monumental significance of the 20 years since the enactment of the Geographical Indications (GI) Act, citing the iconic example of Tirupati Laddu.

Prof. Unnati emphasised the concept of “Vocal for Local.”

Mudunuru Ramaraju, president, Gagiraju Prasad Raju, Secretary and other members of Atreyapuram Putharekulu and Producers Association, and members of Modamma Matha Madugula Halwa Making Association participated in the programme.