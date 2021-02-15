Ghat roads turn into death traps for commuters in Visakha Agency

Accidents claimed over 70 lives, besides injuring more than 130, since Jan. 2020

The ghat roads are turning into death traps for motorists and other road users in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. Since January 2020, over 70 people have died and more than 130 were injured in the 11 Agency mandals of the district.

According to statistics provided by the district police, during the year 2020, the Agency mandals reported 108 road accidents, in which 62 persons had died and 126 were injured. Out of these 108 accidents, more than 60 were reported in Araku and Paderu regions alone.

In January 2021 alone, 18 road accidents were reported in which 12 persons died and 19 were injured.

According to the police officials, overspeeding, rash driving, overloading, drunk driving and poor road infrastructure are the major reasons for the accidents.

“Many accidents are reported due to negligent and rash driving on the ghat roads. While negotiating steep curves, the motorists lose balance due to overspeeding and meet with accidents. In several accident cases, the motorists are found to be drunk,” said a senior police officer from the district.

Overloading

There were a number of instances of overloaded jeeps and vans overturning while taking a turn near steep curves on ghat roads. This has been one of causes for major road accidents in the Agency areas.

“If a jeep can accommodate 10 persons, the drivers here will let 20 passengers to board. With most of the drivers being untrained, they lack road safety knowledge and drive at a very high speed, which causes accidents,” said a senior police officer from the district.

However, the locals say that lack of proper infrastructure and facilities are the root cause of the road accidents.

‘No road connectivity’

“A number of Agency villages do not have road connectivity, such as bus services. Jeeps and vans are the only mode of transport to these village and the ratio of private vehicles to the people is very low. How would the tribals commute?. If the government runs a safe transport facility, why would we not use them?” said Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham (APGS) member Killo Surendra.

He said that several ghat roads in the Agency do not have proper warning boards at steep curves or proper safety measures to prevent accidents. He said that there is a need of road re-engineering works at hairpin bends which report many accidents.

Re-engineering works

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam District, G. Raja Ratnam, said that all the areas which report road accidents are monitored continuously. He said that as per the district police, there are about 326 black spots in the rural areas, including in Agency. He said that soon, Roads and Buildings Department will be taking up road re-engineering works and construction of the required infrastructure on all the roads, which report more accidents in the rural areas.