Ghantasala museum to be set up at music college in Vijayawada

A museum will be set up at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College at Vijayawada in memory of the legendary singer, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Speaking at a programme organised on the 97th birth anniversary of the singer at the Children’s Arena on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that four more statues of Ghantasala would be installed, taking the total number to 42 in the State.

Vardhanti Varotsavalu on Feb. 11

“The Ghantasala centenary will be organised in a big way. The Vardhanti Varotsavalu of the singer will be organised in Visakhapatnam from February 11,” he said and described Gantalasa’s music as a delight to the scholar as well as the unlettered.

Participating in the programme, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao recalled Ghantasala’s contribution to the film music and how the singing of ‘Gana Gandharva’ soothed everyone. “Ghantasala’s rendering of the Bhagavad Gita is his greatest contribution to the Telugu culture,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Creativity and Culture Commission of Andhra Pradesh.

Ghatasala’s son Ratna Kumar and singers Rahmatullah, Mandapaka Saradaa, Mandapaka Sarada, Lalita and B.A. Narayana were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr. Kumar recalled their association with Ghantasala.

Collector V. Vinay Chand, MLAs Golla Babu Rao and U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar, Culture Commission CEO A. Lakshmi Kumari and noted writer Chandu Subba Rao participated in the programme.