GFC rankings: GVMC hopeful of upgrade after team’s visit to plant

Assessment team from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) inspected Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant at Kapuluppada area on June 12, after the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) complained about its rating in the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) Star Rating 2020 last month, despite having the plant. The team checked the recycling unit and enquired about the functioning.

It was learnt that the third-party team had updated about the status of the plant to the officials of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

It may be recalled that the civic body had applied for five-star rating the GFC Star Ratings 2020.

On May 20, the GVMC was declared one-star in the results, while Tirupati and Vijaywada secured three-stars.

The GVMC officials claimed that the third-party team appointed by the ministry failed to visit the plant, due to which the civic body has secured zero in the desirable parameters category.

“Last month, we met the SBM officials in New Delhi and brought the issue to their notice. We have updated all documents related to the plant during the assessment also. The SBM officials might have directed the team to inspect the plant,” said GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao.

After the team’s visit to the plant, the civic body is hopeful of upgrade in the ratings soon.

It may be noted that the GFC rating may have an impact on the Swachh Survekshan results also.