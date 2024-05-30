ADVERTISEMENT

Get school buses tested for fitness before June 12, RTA tells school managements

Published - May 30, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Managements told to ensure the school buses get No-Objection Certificate before the date; RTA to conduct special drive to check fitness of school buses June 12 to 30

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers of school buses should have at least five years of driving experience and should not be over 50 years of age, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam told school managements | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials have directed school managements to get their school buses tested for fitness before June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RTA also informed them that a special drive will be initiated to check the school buses’ fitness from June 12, the day of school re-opening.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam organised a meeting with the management members from various schools at the Transport Department office here on Thursday. He said that since schools are scheduled to reopen on June 12, the managements should ensure their buses get a No-Objection Certificate (NoC).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the drivers should have at least five years of driving experience and less than 50 years of age. He also instructed them that the drivers have eye and health tests regularly without fail. He also said that a school bus should definitely have an attendant, who should assist students while boarding and dropping safely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the management should check the bus driver’s condition with a breath analyser before a trip. He added that there should be a road safety committee for every school involving parents and that meetings should be organised every month.

The DTC also said that it is the responsibility of the management to ensure that the auto-rickshaws ferrying their students do not carry more than six students. He also suggested maintaining a register for the auto-rickshaw drivers.

Mr. Raja Ratnam also said that a special drive will be conducted to check buses from June 12 to 30. If the buses are found with no fitness certificates, the vehicles will be seized, apart from initiating action against the managements, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US