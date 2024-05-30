Get school buses tested for fitness before June 12, RTA tells school managements

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials have directed school managements to get their school buses tested for fitness before June 12.

The RTA also informed them that a special drive will be initiated to check the school buses’ fitness from June 12, the day of school re-opening.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam organised a meeting with the management members from various schools at the Transport Department office here on Thursday. He said that since schools are scheduled to reopen on June 12, the managements should ensure their buses get a No-Objection Certificate (NoC).

He said that the drivers should have at least five years of driving experience and less than 50 years of age. He also instructed them that the drivers have eye and health tests regularly without fail. He also said that a school bus should definitely have an attendant, who should assist students while boarding and dropping safely.

He said the management should check the bus driver’s condition with a breath analyser before a trip. He added that there should be a road safety committee for every school involving parents and that meetings should be organised every month.

The DTC also said that it is the responsibility of the management to ensure that the auto-rickshaws ferrying their students do not carry more than six students. He also suggested maintaining a register for the auto-rickshaw drivers.

Mr. Raja Ratnam also said that a special drive will be conducted to check buses from June 12 to 30. If the buses are found with no fitness certificates, the vehicles will be seized, apart from initiating action against the managements, he added.