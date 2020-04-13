Get ready for free rice distribution in Agency areas: ITDA PO

ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji has directed the officials to get ready for the distribution of free rice and other essential commodities in the second phase of the free rice distribution programme in the Agency areas of the district from April 16.

The PO held a video-conference with Tahsildars, MPDOs and special mandal officers and GCC officers from the ITDA Office at Paderu on Monday. He said that the distribution of rice through the 486 depots in the Agency should begin on April 16 and be completed by April 27. An additional distribution centre should be opened when the cardholders were more than 250 under the purview of the DR depot.

He suggested that coupons should be distributed to the beneficiaries giving them the date of distribution. An officer would be responsible for each DR depot and the services of women police should be utilised at the depots.

ITDA APO VS Prabhakara Rao and, Special Officers Radhakrishna and Kumar were present.