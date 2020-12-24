Visakhapatnam

Gelatin sticks, ganja seized at Paderu, one arrested

The Visakhapatnam district police arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 903 gelatin sticks and 100 kg ganja near Sariapalli village under Paderu police station limits in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday, officials said. Based on credible information, the police conducted the raid and seized the material. It was also learnt that the arrested person was a ganja smuggler. A case has been registered.

