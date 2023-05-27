HamberMenu
Gear up for Swachh Survekshan-2023 survey, GVMC Commissioner tells officials in Visakhapatnam

May 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has asked the officials to strive to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan survey. He conducted a preparatory meeting with the GVMC officials as a team from the centre is expected to reach the city to conduct a survey in the next few days.

Mr. Saikanth Varma has asked the Project Director (Urban Community Development) Papi Naidu to conduct awareness over Swachh Survekshan survey among the households and also source segregation. He directed the Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju to ensure the public toilets have basic amenities. He has also asked him to identify some of the areas, where BT roads could be laid with plastic wastes. He said that people should segregate wet and dry waste and hand over to the sanitation staff. He has also asked the officials to upload every activity being taken up by the GVMC on social media.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief City Planner Suresh and others were present.

