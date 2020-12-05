Gear up for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’, officials told

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 00:07 IST

‘Ensure COVID-19 protocol is followed on Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple premises’

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the ‘Margasira Masotsavam’, scheduled to began at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Burujupeta, here from December 15.

Conducting a coordination meet with the officials from various departments here on Friday, Mr. Govinda Rao stressed the need to ensure COVID-19 safety protocol is followed on the temple premises. He said that all the departments could come together and work to ensure hassle-free ‘darshan’ for the common man at the temple.

Temple Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi said that devotees should reserve a slot for themselves initially and they will be allowed for ‘darshan; only if they bring the reserve slot slip. She said that slot slips can be bought at Ambikabagh temple (Jagadamba Junction), Sri Jagannadh Swamy temple, JN Chowltry, Main Road and Kotha Road. Devotees will not be allowed without mask and without slot slip, she informed.

“Keeping in view the pandemic, ratha yatra, cultural programmes and annadanam have been cancelled,” she said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (L&O) S. Sireesha, Inspector of One Town police station, M. Venkata Narayana, and others from various departments were present.