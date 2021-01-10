Gear up for COVID vaccination, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 January 2021 20:04 IST

‘Enter data of all the staff who should be administered the vaccine in the two phases’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and the Health Department officials to get ready and make all arrangements for COVID-19 vaccination. He conducted a coordination meeting with the officials of various departments at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that in the first phase, healthcare workers like ASHA, community health workers, ANMs, health officials, paramedical staff, community health extension officers, pharmacists, nurses, health assistants, administration staff, sanitary staff, ambulance drivers and others working in hospitals, will be vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

In the second phase, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Police, Sachivalayam staff and volunteers will be administrated the vaccine, he added. He also directed the officials to enter data of all the staff who should be administered the vaccine in both the phases without any errors.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, DRO A. Prasad, RDO Penchala Kishore, DMHO P. Surya Narayana, ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar and Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya were present.

19 new cases, one death

The district reported 19 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,938 according to the bulletin released on Sunday morning. The death toll rose to 527 as a person succumbed to the virus. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in the district this month. The number of active cases and recoveries is 212 and 59,199 respectively.