Gear up for civic polls, Collector tells officials

‘Ensure COVID-19 safety protocol is followed at the polling centres’

With just two weeks to go for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and two municipal elections at Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili, District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vinay Chand conducted a review meet to discuss about the arrangements with the officials from the GVMC here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that 1,712 polling centres are being set up for the polls scheduled to be held on March 10. He asked the officials to organise the elections with responsibility and coordination among themselves and make it a success. Staff should follow the guidelines and ensure a peaceful election, he said. He also asked the officials to provide basic amenities at the polling centres. “The staff should be given proper training and we should ensure COVID-19 safety protocol is followed at the polling centre,” he added.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that Zonal Commissioners should arrange storeroom and distribution centre in their zones and work in coordination with the nodal officers. He also instructed the Zonal Commissioners to inspect the polling centres and check whether all the amenities are provided.

“Arrangements such as transportation of ballot boxes, ballot slips, reception centres, checking whether the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is being violated, police bandobust and training programmes for the polling staff should be taken care of,” the Collector instructed the officials.

He also instructed GVMC Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi to issue staff allotment orders for the elections. He also asked Joint Collector Arun Babu to conduct review meets with the nodal officers and take regular stock of the election arrangements.

Zonal Commissioners, Engineering Department officials and a few other staff were present in the meet.