Gear up for Central team’s visit, GVMC chief tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2020 01:12 IST

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana conducted a review meet on Swachh Survekshan 2021 at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday.

She asked the officials to gear up for direct observation conducted by the team from the Centre as part of the survey. She said that the team might arrive and inspect the city in December or January.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking during the meet, Ms. Srijana also asked the Zonal Commissioners to submit a report on works going in their zones as per the Swachh Survekshan guidelines. She also asked the sanitary inspectors to create awareness over Swachhata app and about the seven questions asked in the feedback.

She also asked the officials to focus on areas where citizens generally dump wastes and asked them to put efforts to make it a clean area.

She also asked them to impose fines on people involved in open urination, using plastic and dumping wastes in drains.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao explained about the components of Swachh Survekshan 2021 in a Power Point presentation.