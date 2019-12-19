GDP growth on the decline owing to Centre’s faulty policies: INTUC

INTUC national president G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Wednesday appealed to all trade unions to make the general strike proposed on January 8 against the ‘ill-conceived’ economic policies of the NDA government a grand success. Mr. Reddy interacted with the employees as well as the managements of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Naval Dockyard and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

“The GDP growth is on the decline owing to policy fault. The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adopting ‘anti-labour’ policies, favouring privatisation to benefit certain corporate groups,” said Mr. Reddy. The trade union leader demanded immediate constitution of National Joint Committee for Steel Industries for wage revision of the VSP employees and executives that has been due from January 1, 2017.

He also wanted wage revision for the employees of HSL and absorbing field assistants of MGNREGA as government employees. Mr. Reddy opposed the talks for joint venture by the VSP with the POSCO for setting up of a special grade steel plant to meet the requirement of automobile industry.