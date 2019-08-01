GCC targets a turnover of ₹530 cr. in 2019-20

The Girijan Co-operative Corporation is targeting a business turnover of ₹530 crore during the current financial year, an ambitious goal considering its turnover of ₹343 crore in the last year.

“Concerted efforts are being made to fix accountability and plug leakages by introducing GCC dashboard, Mobile App and end-of-the-day online reports for employees and procurement,” GCC Vice Chairman and Managing Director T. Baburao Naidu told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Services of professional experts in marketing, finance and engineering were being utilised for improvements in the areas concerned.

Instead of buying from middlemen, tribal or non-tribal, 268 primary procurement centres had been set up in 96 mandals covering 6,725 habitations in 972 gram panchayats in tribal areas for extensive procurement of 25 minor forest produce, nine agricultural and six horticultural crops from tribal farmers.

The procured produce was tagged to prevent any malpractice. The central godown of GCC at Vemulavalasa was strengthened with additional staff and electronic weigh bridge introduced. The proposal for cold storage was approved. The revenue from its retail petrol outlets was realized without delay.

To improve transport and quick disposal of products new petrol outlets were opened at K.R. Puram in West Godavari district, Dumbriguda in Visakhapatnam district and Elwynpeta in Vizianagaram district. Mr. Baburao Naidu said the the corporation planned to realise ₹383 crore from essential commodities and daily requirements, as compared to ₹282 crore in 2018-19. The business in value-added products was proposed to be increased to ₹45 crore from the present ₹23 crore. The annual retail sale turnover itself was expected to touch ₹30 crore.