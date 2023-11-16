GCC starts procurement of coffee beans from tribal farmers in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has commenced the procurement of coffee beans from the tribal farmers in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh. GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar launched the collection and weighing of coffee beans at Digumodaputtu village under the Paderu Society on November 16 (Thursday).

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the tribal coffee farmers and the GCC staff, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that their collective efforts had played a crucial role in the GCC’s Araku Valley Coffee getting international acclaim. “The procurement target for this year has been fixed at 1,500 metric tonnes of coffee beans from nine societies in Paderu, Chintapalli, and Rampachodavaram divisions,” he said.

The GCC has fixed the market price at ₹280 per kg for Arabica parchment coffee beans, ₹145 per kg for Arabica cherry coffee, and ₹70 per kg for Robusta cherry coffee. These competitive and remunerative prices aim to foster the economic development of tribal communities by eliminating the exploitation by the middlemen.

Mr. Suresh Kumar explained that the GCC had consistently achieved positive results in the collection and sale of coffee beans from the tribal people in recent years. About 1,000 tonnes of Arabica parchment and Arabica cherry coffee beans were purchased, and ₹20.07 crore was disbursed to tribal farmers during the 2022-23 coffee season. Additionally, the GCC is supporting coffee farmers in obtaining organic certification, with 3,900 farmers in the Agency area already getting the certification.

Highlighting the popularity of Araku Valley coffee products sourced by the GCC, Mr. Suresh Kumar mentioned the support received by special GCC outlets in cities such as Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, as well as from tourists and consumers at various airports and railway stations.

“The GCC is extending support to tribal farmers by providing loan assistance, offering competitive prices, and ensuring swift fund crediting within 24 hours,” he said.

Processing unit

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the GCC was establishing an integrated coffee processing centre at Downuru in Koyyuru mandal with an investment of ₹4 crore. This advanced facility would process coffee beans collected from tribal farmers.

Tribal coffee farmers and GCC staff participated in the programme.

