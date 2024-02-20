Gayatri college MBBS 2022-23 batch secures 98% pass percentage in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Healthcare and Medical Technology dean N. Subba Rao and secretary P. Somaraju on Tuesday said that the institute’s latest MBBS 2022-23 batch secured 98% result in the Dr. YSRUHS university examinations, which were held from December to January. Prof. Subbarao said that the batch also secured two distinctions and 69 First class and 69 Second class grades. The top 10 students shared their experiences in the event, where the management felicitated them.

