GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gayatri college MBBS 2022-23 batch secures 98% pass percentage in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Healthcare and Medical Technology dean N. Subba Rao and secretary P. Somaraju on Tuesday said that the institute’s latest MBBS 2022-23 batch secured 98% result in the Dr. YSRUHS university examinations, which were held from December to January. Prof. Subbarao said that the batch also secured two distinctions and 69 First class and 69 Second class grades. The top 10 students shared their experiences in the event, where the management felicitated them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.