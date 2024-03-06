ADVERTISEMENT

Gastroenterology department, burns ward inaugurated at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences

March 06, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) contributes ₹53 lakh of the ₹2 crore spent on the installation of the equipment at the two facilities

The Hindu Bureau

VIMS Director K. Rambabu, second from left, and Collector A. Mallikarjuna, third from left, at the inauguration of the Gastroenterology Department at VIMS, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the Gastroenterology Department and a burns ward, established at a total cost of ₹2 crore, at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), here, on March 6 (Wednesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that in the last two years, the State government has undertaken several measures to improve amenities at VIMS. The government has already appointed the required number of doctors, paramedical staff, and other employees for VIMS. All super specialities were available at VIMS, and the number of O.P. and I.P. cases has tripled in the last three years.

State-of-the-art equipment was procured for the two facilities. Of the ₹2 crore spent on the installation of the equipment, ₹1.44 crore was allocated by the State government and equipment worth ₹53 lakh was given by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the modern equipment would facilitate surgeries and tests, pertaining to gastroenterology. Two gastroenterologists and a surgical gastroenterologist have been appointed. An 18-bed exclusive burns ward, for the treatment of victims with more than 40% burns, has been opened at the hospital. All the surgeries and medical treatment would be done free of cost, under Aarogyasri. He said that VIMS, developed on par, with corporate hospitals, was a boon to the people of North Andhra districts.

VIMS Director K. Rambabu and IOCL ED B. Anil Kumar were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US