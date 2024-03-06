GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gastroenterology department, burns ward inaugurated at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) contributes ₹53 lakh of the ₹2 crore spent on the installation of the equipment at the two facilities

March 06, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
VIMS Director K. Rambabu, second from left, and Collector A. Mallikarjuna, third from left, at the inauguration of the Gastroenterology Department at VIMS, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VIMS Director K. Rambabu, second from left, and Collector A. Mallikarjuna, third from left, at the inauguration of the Gastroenterology Department at VIMS, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the Gastroenterology Department and a burns ward, established at a total cost of ₹2 crore, at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), here, on March 6 (Wednesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that in the last two years, the State government has undertaken several measures to improve amenities at VIMS. The government has already appointed the required number of doctors, paramedical staff, and other employees for VIMS. All super specialities were available at VIMS, and the number of O.P. and I.P. cases has tripled in the last three years.

State-of-the-art equipment was procured for the two facilities. Of the ₹2 crore spent on the installation of the equipment, ₹1.44 crore was allocated by the State government and equipment worth ₹53 lakh was given by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the modern equipment would facilitate surgeries and tests, pertaining to gastroenterology. Two gastroenterologists and a surgical gastroenterologist have been appointed. An 18-bed exclusive burns ward, for the treatment of victims with more than 40% burns, has been opened at the hospital. All the surgeries and medical treatment would be done free of cost, under Aarogyasri. He said that VIMS, developed on par, with corporate hospitals, was a boon to the people of North Andhra districts.

VIMS Director K. Rambabu and IOCL ED B. Anil Kumar were present on the occasion.

