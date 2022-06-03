Gas leak incident victims out of danger: Minister

Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that all the women employees, who were taken ill after inhaling some unidentified gas, are out of danger.

He said that of the 178 employees, 122 were shifted to NTR Hospital, Anakapalli, eight were shifted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and the others were shifted to hospitals located in the neighbourhood. Most of the employees had already left for their homes, he added.