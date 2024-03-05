ADVERTISEMENT

Gas boiler with LPG facility launched at centralised kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing midday meals to 25,000 children of 137 government schools in Visakhapatnam urban area

The Hindu Bureau

B. Anil Kumar, ED and State Head, TAPSO, at the Akshaya Patra Foundation kitchen in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A gas boiler at the centralised kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at the Kancharapalem Industrial Estate here was converted from diesel fuel to LPG to make it sustainable and energy-efficient. The LPG facility for the 850 kg boiler fuel conversion from HSD to LPG was taken up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of its CSR activity.

The new facility was inaugurated by B. Anil Kumar, Executive Director and State Head of TAPSO (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office), in presence of Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, unit president, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vizag cluster, on Tuesday.

Y. Ravi Kumar, Divisional Sales Head (LPG), Vizag Indane Divisional Office, P. Kailash Kanth, Deputy General Manager (HR-CSR), Suraj Kumar Patnaik, CGM (Ops), TAPSO, and Suraj Kundu, Divisional Institutional Business Head, were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anil Kumar went round the kitchen and appreciated the midday meals activity for government schoolchildren. The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing midday meals to 25,000 children of 137 government schools of Visakhapatnam urban area every day in partnership with the Union and the State governments.

Akshaya Patra Foundation was feeding 22 lakh students all over India, every day, through 74 kitchens.

Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa appreciated the generous contribution of IOCL under CSR activity for underprivileged children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US