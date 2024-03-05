Gas boiler with LPG facility launched at centralised kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A gas boiler at the centralised kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at the Kancharapalem Industrial Estate here was converted from diesel fuel to LPG to make it sustainable and energy-efficient. The LPG facility for the 850 kg boiler fuel conversion from HSD to LPG was taken up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of its CSR activity.

The new facility was inaugurated by B. Anil Kumar, Executive Director and State Head of TAPSO (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office), in presence of Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, unit president, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vizag cluster, on Tuesday.

Y. Ravi Kumar, Divisional Sales Head (LPG), Vizag Indane Divisional Office, P. Kailash Kanth, Deputy General Manager (HR-CSR), Suraj Kumar Patnaik, CGM (Ops), TAPSO, and Suraj Kundu, Divisional Institutional Business Head, were present on the occasion.

Mr. Anil Kumar went round the kitchen and appreciated the midday meals activity for government schoolchildren. The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing midday meals to 25,000 children of 137 government schools of Visakhapatnam urban area every day in partnership with the Union and the State governments.

Akshaya Patra Foundation was feeding 22 lakh students all over India, every day, through 74 kitchens.

Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa appreciated the generous contribution of IOCL under CSR activity for underprivileged children.

