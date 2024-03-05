GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gas boiler with LPG facility launched at centralised kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation in Visakhapatnam

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing midday meals to 25,000 children of 137 government schools in Visakhapatnam urban area

March 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
B. Anil Kumar, ED and State Head, TAPSO, at the Akshaya Patra Foundation kitchen in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

B. Anil Kumar, ED and State Head, TAPSO, at the Akshaya Patra Foundation kitchen in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A gas boiler at the centralised kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at the Kancharapalem Industrial Estate here was converted from diesel fuel to LPG to make it sustainable and energy-efficient. The LPG facility for the 850 kg boiler fuel conversion from HSD to LPG was taken up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of its CSR activity.

The new facility was inaugurated by B. Anil Kumar, Executive Director and State Head of TAPSO (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office), in presence of Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, unit president, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vizag cluster, on Tuesday.

Y. Ravi Kumar, Divisional Sales Head (LPG), Vizag Indane Divisional Office, P. Kailash Kanth, Deputy General Manager (HR-CSR), Suraj Kumar Patnaik, CGM (Ops), TAPSO, and Suraj Kundu, Divisional Institutional Business Head, were present on the occasion.

Mr. Anil Kumar went round the kitchen and appreciated the midday meals activity for government schoolchildren. The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing midday meals to 25,000 children of 137 government schools of Visakhapatnam urban area every day in partnership with the Union and the State governments.

Akshaya Patra Foundation was feeding 22 lakh students all over India, every day, through 74 kitchens.

Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa appreciated the generous contribution of IOCL under CSR activity for underprivileged children.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.