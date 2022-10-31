Garlanding of statues, Unity Run mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam

Children and sportspersons participating in the Unity Run on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Garlanding the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, calls for unity and run for unity marked the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ celebrations on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed by various organisations at different places in the city, on Monday.

A ‘Run for Unity’ was organised by the city police, under the auspices of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, from the CR Reddy Junction (Siripuram) to the Patel Junction on Monday. The Police Commissioner, other police officers and staff participated in the run.

They garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel and paid rich tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’. Later, the police officers and staff took a pledge to remain committed to the unity and integrity of the nation. Mr. Srikanth recalled the contribution of Sardar Patel for the integration of princely states into the Indian Union. He called upon youth to emulate the ‘Iron Man of India’ and work for the integrity of the nation and the State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (L & O) Sunil Sumit Garud, DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna, ADCP s MRK Raju, K. Ananda Reddy, D. Gangadhar, Arifulla and K. Subrahmanyam were among those who participated.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan garlanded a portrait of Sardar Patel at the Collectorate and paid tributes. Deputy Collectors Jyothi Madhavi and Anitha, and District Medical & Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi were present.

Mr. Viswanathan also flagged off the ‘Unity Run’, organised by the District Sports Authority, on the Beach Road on Monday.

Dronacharya awardee I. Venkateswara Rao, Arjuna awardee S. Jayaram and DSA CEO P. Nageswara Rao were present. Schoolchildren, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and international athletes were among those who participated.

GITAM Deemed to be University observed the National Unity Day by garlanding Sardar Vallabbhai Patel’s portrait and administering the Ekta pledge. GITAM school of Science Principal M. Sarathchandra Babu, Programme Coordinator Vijaya Rachel, faculty members and NSS volunteers pledged to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Prof. Sarathchandra Babu described India as a vibrant and diverse nation with many people of different castes and religions, speaking different languages but living together in harmony. NSS volunteers enthusiastically participated in a short rally marathon as part of the ‘Run for Unity’.

NSS Coordinator A. Srinivas and programme officers take part in the unity run.