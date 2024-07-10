ADVERTISEMENT

Garibrath express to run with LHB coaches from July 22

Published - July 10, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Garibrath express will be provided with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with effect from July 22.

Train no. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath express will be provided with LHB coaches with effect from July 22 and 12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath will run with LHB coaches with effect from July 23.

The introduction of LHB coaches is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its rolling stock and provide greater comfort and safe travel experience to passengers. The new rake will have 20 LHB coaches, including 18 third AC Economy coaches and two Generator Motor cars, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

