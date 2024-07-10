GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Garibrath express to run with LHB coaches from July 22

Published - July 10, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Garibrath express will be provided with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with effect from July 22.

Train no. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath express will be provided with LHB coaches with effect from July 22 and 12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath will run with LHB coaches with effect from July 23.

The introduction of LHB coaches is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its rolling stock and provide greater comfort and safe travel experience to passengers. The new rake will have 20 LHB coaches, including 18 third AC Economy coaches and two Generator Motor cars, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.