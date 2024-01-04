Garbage piles up on city streets as GVMC scrambles for workers

January 04, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Garbage bins overflow with waste and a thick stench pervades neighbourhoods across the city as outsourced sanitation workers continue to remain on strike demanding regularisation of their services.

Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is frantically knocking on the doors of public sector companies asking them to loan it their sanitation workers on alternate days in order to clear the rising mounds of filth.

The GVMC has requested RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Simhachalam Devasthanam, the Indian Navy and private pharmaceutical firms to send some of their workers on alternate days to clear as much garbage as possible. The corporation has received a positive response from them, it is learnt.

This apart, the GVMC is also roping in 2,000 persons from a list of people who had applied for the post of municipal worker to work at a daily wage of ₹549 as a temporary measure.

The city generates around 845 tonnes of garbage per day. The outsourced sanitation workers commenced their strike on December 26, 2023. It is estimated that around 7,605 tonnes of garbage was generated in the past nine days.

“We have managed to lift 5,000 tonnes of garbage with workers hired from various sources like steel plant, port and private industries. We also used the services of old recruitment notifications’ applicants. Now, we are able to collect garbage from dumper bins with our limited and hired staff. About 2,000 tonnes of garbage is yet to be lifted from the bins due to the staff shortage. We are also appealing to the people not to dump waste on the streets, but to put it in dumper bins,” a GVMC official told The Hindu on Wednesday.

At least 4,900 outsourced and contract sanitation workers are on strike seeking regularisation of their jobs.

“If the government accepts their demands, at least six lakh workers across the State should be regularised in all departments including the public health department of the GVMC. So, this is shaping up to be a crucial tussle between the State government and the workers ahead of the elections. As government officials, we have no role to play. People should cooperate with us by disposing of waste properly in the bins so that it will be easier for us to collect it,” an officer said.

On the other hand, a worker, not wishing to be named, said, “We will not call off our strike till our demands are addressed by the State government.”

