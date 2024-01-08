Garbage piles up as sanitation workers continue strike

January 08, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As Sankranti festival is around the corner, the denizens are worried about the sanitary situation during the festival period as garbage has been accumulating on the streets since the last two weeks. Public health workers have been on strike urging the government to concede their demands.

P. Mahalakshmi, a resident of MVP Colony, said, “I have never seen such a situation in this pongal season. As Sankranti is the festival of rangoli, its lovers, especially women and young girls, are not interested in drawing rangolis in front yards due to the stench of garbage accumulated on roads and nearby dumper bins. We request the authorities to clear the streets before the festival starts with Bhogi on January 14.”

When contacted, GVMC Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar said that all efforts were made to clear the roads with the alternative staff during the strike of the contract workers. While the corporation receives 845 tonnes of waste daily, at present at least 1,200 tonnes of waste was removed from the bins with the available staff. At least 1,400 tonnes of uncleared waste is left on the streets, he added. “We hope that the strike will end before the festival,” Dr. Naresh said.

Meanwhile, P. Venkata Reddy, honorary president of the CITU affiliated GVMC Contract Workers Welfare Union, said that each public health worker is currently being paid ₹21,000. They are seeking it should be hiked to ₹25,278 per month.

“We demand an additional ₹4,000 only. More importantly, the urban local bodies like GVMC in Visakhapatnam take care of salaries from their own income so there is no burden on the State government. Why is Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unable to understand this logic? We are not demanding anything more than what he promised in the padayatra. It will help Mr. Jagan only if he agrees to the wage revision as the elections are near. Around 45,000 contract workers in 123 urban local bodies will be benefited and the financial burden will be around ₹300 crore,” Mr. Venkata Reddy told The Hindu on Monday.

He said that at least 100 of their activists were detained by the police in the city on Monday when they tried to lay a siege to the Visakhapatnam Collectorate.