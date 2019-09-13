Garage assistant arrested, 130 stolen motorcycles recovered

The police on Thursday arrested a person who works as an assistant in a motorcycle garage at Parawada on charges of stealing two-wheelers from various cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and recovered 130 bikes, five engines, 30 boxes of spare parts, number punching machine, fake number plates and duplicate keys, apart from ₹90,000 in cash, land document valued at ₹5 lakh.

16 more held

The police also nabbed another 16 persons who allegedly helped him sell the stolen vehicles and spare parts. The main accused has been identified as Velaga Veerayya Chowdary (37), a resident of Bonangi under Parawada police station limits and a native of Parachuru mandal in Prakasam district, while all the other accused are from the city.

According to police, Chowdary allegedly stole 118 bikes from Vijayawada, Kurnool, Rajamundry, Guntur and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Rangareddy, and other places in Telangana between 2002 and 2011, before he migrated to Visakhapatnam. Chowdary was arrested several times in the past on similar charges and sent to jail.

Modus operandi

“Chowdary was allegedly involved in the thefts of 47 bikes reported from Gajuwaka area, 40 from Viskahapatnam Steel Plant area, 26 from Anakapalle town and many others from Duvvada, Parawada, Atchutapuram and other places in the district,” City Police Commissioner R.K Meena tomd the media here.

Explaining the modus operandi, Mr. R.K Meena said Chowdary would pick the handled locks of bikes by using duplicate keys. “The accused told the police that it was easy to pick the lock of a bike which was six months to one year old as the duplicate keys set well in the new locks,” Mr. Meena said.

Chowdary would target the bikes parked in the areas which do not come under CCTV surveillance. “Chowdary allegedly stole 95 % of the total bikes from the places on city outskirts or in rural areas. He would not use the route under CCTV surveillance to evade police. After stealing the bikes, he would erase the chasis numbers and punch fake ones using number punching machine. He would also replace original number plates. He would dismantle some bikes and sell the spare parts with the help of other accused,” said the Police Commissioner.

Criminal history

According to DCP (Zone II) B. Uday Bhaskar, the accused worked in a hardware shop in Hyderabad in 2005, where he had allegedly stolen several computers. He was arrested and sent to jail.

After a suspect-sheet was opened in his name in Hyderabad, Chowdary moved to Prakasam district. Hyderabad police had informed about it to Prakasam police. However, he managed to hoodwink the police there and migrated to Visakhapatnam. Since then, he had been off the surveillance radar,” added Mr. Meena.