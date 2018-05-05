Ganta’s assurance on services at VIMS

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has assured a delegation of CPI(M) leaders that steps would be taken to withdraw the government order (GO) to offer services in 10 super speciality departments of VIMS under public-private-participation.
He said he would discuss the allocation of funds and medical staff for the department with the Chief Minister to see to it that the poor and middle class were not burdened.
The Minister held discussions on the issues raised by CPI(M) with the leaders and the Director of VIMS Satya Vara Prasad at his residence on Saturday.
He enquired from the Director the services offered, charges collected, the funds required and staff position, a CPI(M) release said.
CPI(M) leaders V.S. Padmnabha Raju, R.K.S.V. Kumar and P. Mani were among others who participated in the programme.
