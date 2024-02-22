February 22, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP high command had sent him a proposal to contest from the Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district against a senior leader of YSRCP and that he is yet to make a decision.

In a media interaction at his residence on Thursday, Mr Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that in his long political career, he has only contested from various assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the combined Visakhapatnam district, but he had never contested from other districts.

“I am discussing the proposal with my supporters and well-wishers. Some of the Vizianagaram leaders who have come to know about the proposal are welcoming me. But I have look into the feasibility of it and take into account the potential constraints and only after that can I announce my decision. But I am personally happy being in Vizag district,” he said.

It may be noted that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (YSRCP) is the sitting MLA of Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also confirmed that he would not be contesting from the North Constituency, from where he had won as an MLA in the 2019 elections and he has asked the high command to appoint a constituency in-charge. He said that already the party has been receiving applications from aspirants and the in-charge appointment may happen soon.

The senior leader also hinted that the alliance parties TDP-JSP will soon announce their candidate list, likely in a week as there’s little time left. Till now, TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan have announced the names of candidates for two Assembly constituencies each. The remaining 171 Assembly constituencies were not officially announced yet, he reminded.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said that the YSRCP was a sinking ship and it is the TDP-JSP alliance which will form the government soon.