GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganta Srinivasa Rao tipped to contest from Cheepurupalli

TDP high command proposed that he contest from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district, but he is yet to make a decision, says the former MLA

February 22, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
TDP senior leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao

TDP senior leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP high command had sent him a proposal to contest from the Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district against a senior leader of YSRCP and that he is yet to make a decision.

In a media interaction at his residence on Thursday, Mr Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that in his long political career, he has only contested from various assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the combined Visakhapatnam district, but he had never contested from other districts.

“I am discussing the proposal with my supporters and well-wishers. Some of the Vizianagaram leaders who have come to know about the proposal are welcoming me. But I have look into the feasibility of it and take into account the potential constraints and only after that can I announce my decision. But I am personally happy being in Vizag district,” he said.

It may be noted that Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (YSRCP) is the sitting MLA of Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also confirmed that he would not be contesting from the North Constituency, from where he had won as an MLA in the 2019 elections and he has asked the high command to appoint a constituency in-charge. He said that already the party has been receiving applications from aspirants and the in-charge appointment may happen soon.

The senior leader also hinted that the alliance parties TDP-JSP will soon announce their candidate list, likely in a week as there’s little time left. Till now, TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan have announced the names of candidates for two Assembly constituencies each. The remaining 171 Assembly constituencies were not officially announced yet, he reminded.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said that the YSRCP was a sinking ship and it is the TDP-JSP alliance which will form the government soon.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.