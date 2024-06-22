ADVERTISEMENT

Ganta promises to retore glory of Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Visakhapatnam

Published - June 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He urges non-film background members to resign voluntarily from the FNCC

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of the YSRCP damaged the reputation of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Visakhapatnam, says Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that steps will be taken to revive the glory of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that in the last five years, a number of people have joined the club without having any film background and asked them to voluntarily resign from the membership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at FNCC at Rushikonda here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the FNCC was established by the TDP government during the 2014-19 period to encourage film shootings and make Visakhapatnam a suitable location for the movie industry. However, since the year 2019 after the YSRCP government came into power, the supporters of that party damaged its reputation, he alleged.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he had already spoken to Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh about the issue. He also appealed the original members to join back the club assuring complete support from the government. He assured complete support for the film shootings in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that he had received a list of grievances and promised to address them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noted producer and FNCC core committee member K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the TDP supporters also removed the nameboard of ‘YSR Lawns’, at the garden of the FNCC. They question that how can the then YSRCP government name a garden on behalf of a person who did not have any film industry connection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US