Ganta promises to retore glory of Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Visakhapatnam

He urges non-film background members to resign voluntarily from the FNCC

Published - June 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of the YSRCP damaged the reputation of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Visakhapatnam, says Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Supporters of the YSRCP damaged the reputation of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Visakhapatnam, says Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that steps will be taken to revive the glory of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that in the last five years, a number of people have joined the club without having any film background and asked them to voluntarily resign from the membership.

Addressing a press conference at FNCC at Rushikonda here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the FNCC was established by the TDP government during the 2014-19 period to encourage film shootings and make Visakhapatnam a suitable location for the movie industry. However, since the year 2019 after the YSRCP government came into power, the supporters of that party damaged its reputation, he alleged.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he had already spoken to Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh about the issue. He also appealed the original members to join back the club assuring complete support from the government. He assured complete support for the film shootings in the city.

The MLA said that he had received a list of grievances and promised to address them.

Noted producer and FNCC core committee member K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the TDP supporters also removed the nameboard of ‘YSR Lawns’, at the garden of the FNCC. They question that how can the then YSRCP government name a garden on behalf of a person who did not have any film industry connection.

