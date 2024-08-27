GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganta launches five new RTC buses at Madhurawada depot

Published - August 27, 2024 10:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated five new RTC buses at the Madhurawada depot here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao commended the RTC for competing with private bus services. While two of the new buses would be operated to Hyderabad, the remaining three would be operated to Bhimavaram, Vijayawada and Proddutur. He said that during the TDP rule in the past, 37 buses were introduced from the Madhurawada Depot (Visakhapatnam) and soon another 15 new buses would be launched from this depot.

Referring to the problem of some buses operating with hardly any passengers and others running with full capacity, the former Minister called for proper planning by the officials to overcome such issues. He promised to take up with the RTC authorities for the provision of new bus shelters and bus routes, based on the representations from the public.

On the promise of free bus travel for women, given by the NDA government in the State, he said that the alliance government would implement all its promises. He alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in mud slinging on the Chandrababu Naidu government for political mileage.

RTC Regional Manager Appalaraju, Depot Manager Umamaheswara Rao and TDP leaders Korada Rajababu, Chikkala Vijay Babu, Molli Lakshmana Rao and Pilla Venkata Rao were among those present.

