Ganta inspects incomplete TIDCO houses, says beneficiaries will get delivery within six months

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that TIDCO houses, the construction of which was left incomplete, will be completed in six months and handed over to the beneficiaries. The TDP government will accord top priority to the construction of houses for the poor, he said.

The MLA visited the TIDCO houses at P.M. Palem on Thursday. He alleged that the YSRCP government had deliberately neglected the completion of the TIDCO houses, which were taken up by the TDP government during its previous tenure with the objective of preventing the proliferation of urban slums.

The houses, constructed in 300, 365 and 430 sq yards, were designed with a single bedroom, hall, kitchen and washrooms. The problems regarding the eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries would also be resolved. Measures would also be taken for construction of houses allotted to some in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud, the Minister said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 384 TIDCO houses were constructed at Bakkannapalem in eight blocks in an extent of six acres. As many as 254 beneficiaries were given ₹5.41 core as loans. Bheemunipatnam was sanctioned 3,380 TIDCO houses. He said that the State debt has increased to ₹13 lakh crore under the YSRCP rule and alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had left Andhra Pradesh in a debt trap.

He said that immediately after assuming power, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had signed on the files pertaining to the mega DSC, abolition of the Land Titling Act, increasing the social security pension amount to ₹4,000 and revival of Anna Canteens.

TDP leaders Korada Raja Babu, Chikkala Vijay Babu, JSP leader Shakari Srinivas, BJP Bhimili in-charge Rama Naidu and officials of the Housing Department were present.